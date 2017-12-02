Drivers face 18-day motorway closure

Have your say

DRIVERS can expect diversions and delays when part of a motorway shuts overnight for several weeks.

The A3M southbound will be shut between junctions three and five between 9pm and 6am from December 4 until later this month.

Highways England said it is improving street lighting at Bedhampton and needs to close the road so the works can take place.

A statement said: ‘Work to improve journeys by maintaining the street lighting along the A3M continues this week.

‘The A3(M) southbound carriageway will be closed from junction three to junction five overnight, between 9pm and 6am, until Friday December 22 (Monday to Friday only). A clearly-signed diversion will be in place via the B2150 and Bedhampton Hill.’

For more call the agency on 0300 123 5000.