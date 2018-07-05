Easier access to victim care in Havant

VICTIMS care services are now available from a council’s offices.

Victim Care, run by Police and Crime Commissioner Michael Lane, has moved into Havant Borough Council’s Public Service Plaza, to provide victims of crime with more choice about how they can access support.

The council said The Plaza, on Civic Centre Road, is a well-located venue for people who need or want to meet with dedicated support workers. The service is part of the existing Victim Care services offered across Hampshire and the Isle of Wight.

The move has enabled its team to work closely with public service partners that are already located within the Plaza such as Citizen’s Advice, the Havant Safer Neighbourhood Team, and Hampshire County Council.

Councillor Narinder Bains, cabinet lead for neighbourhoods, safety and enforcement, said: ‘We are now able to offer our residents a one-stop shop to gain the help and advice they require.’