Easter eggs given to charities by council

A COUNCIL has donated more than 90 Easter eggs to its mayor’s chosen charities.

The successful Easter egg drive, organised by Havant Borough Council’s legal team, saw councillors and staff donating eggs of all shapes and sizes.

These eggs were delivered by the legal team to Home Start Havant, and by the Mayor of Havant, Councillor Elaine Shimbart, to FitzRoy Waterlooville.

During the mayor’s visit she met the staff who work there and many of the people supported by the charity.

Cllr Elaine Shimbart, said: ‘It is wonderful that staff and councillors have all got behind such a great idea this Easter.

‘I’m very pleased the donation will be going to two charities very important to me, FitzRoy Waterlooville and Home Start Havant, who are overjoyed to receive all their gifts.’

Home Start Havant provides volunteer support to families with complex circumstances and needs.

FitzRoy Waterlooville runs classes to help people develop essential skills.