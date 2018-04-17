Election candidates for Havant asked to make plastic waste pledge by campaign group

ELECTION candidates across one borough have been asked to make a plastic waste pledge.

The 52 candidates standing for election in Havant have been invited to make a pledge to reduce plastic waste in the town.

The letter includes seven pledges starting with the council replacing some plastic products with non-plastic alternatives.

Havant Friends of the Earth chairman, Ray Cobbett, said: ‘We’re asking candidates who get elected as councillors to step-up and stand with us, and everybody who wants to roll back the tide of plastic and other waste engulfing our open spaces and killing wildlife.’

In a letter to them Havant Friends of the Earth group coordinator, Sue Holt, said: ‘As a coastal community Havant residents are all too aware of the damage plastic waste causes to our local beauty spots.’

It asks for local residents to be better advised on how to recycle plastic waste and urges the council to work with other agencies in keeping streams and rivers clean.