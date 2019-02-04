Emsworth youngster makes shortlist for RSPCA photo competition

THIRTEEN animal snaps taken by youngsters ranging from aged nine to 18 have been shortlisted for an RSPCA competition – and a youngster from Emsworth needs the public’s help to win.

Katie Redman has the chance to win a trophy and £100 worth of vouchers from Wex Photo Video if she gets the most votes in the RSPCA’s ‘People’s Choice’ which is part of the RSPCA Young Photographer Awards.

The 14-year-old captured a picture of a horse to make the shortlist while others photographed their pets and some took advantage of the wildlife around them and snapped grasshoppers and seagulls.

The competition is open for four weeks from today and will close at 4pm on Friday March 1 with the winner will be announced on the RSPCA’s Facebook page at 5pm the same day.

To vote visit surveymonkey.co.uk/r/MDKGLTS?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=Friendly&utm_campaign=PeoplesChoice