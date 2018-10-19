Everyone is loving this Havant photographer's hilarious Christmas card picture

A Havant photographer has taken Christmas card photos to the next level.

The mischievous scene, which was inspired by classic festive film Home Alone, was captured by Nichola Scullion, 29.

Home Alone inspired Christmas card. Picture: Nichola Scullion/ Nicky's Photography

In the picture two boys are tied up with Christmas lights and have their mouths taped up, while a giggling little girl tells them to ssh.

Explaining how she came up with the idea, Mrs Scullion said: ‘We do a Christmas picture every year. I am a photographer.

‘We were looking at what we were going to do for our Christmas card picture and we were considering a Home Alone idea.

‘We decided to go into the studio and see what we came up with.

‘It was the kids really.’

The stars of the photo are Mrs Scullions children Isabella, 4, and Oliver James, 9, as well as her nephew Isaac, 12.

And the mischievous scene has gone down really well since she shared it on her photography business – Nicky's Photography - social media page.

She said: ‘People have loved it. It’s had a lot of attention.

‘Lots of people have been interested in it and thinking it is just good fun.

‘Especially little Isabella, the one at the front, everyone has said she looks really cute.

‘Isabella and Oliver James are my children and Isaac is their cousin on my husband's side of the family.

‘They were quite willing to take part in it.’

Mrs Scullion described Christmas as being 'huge’ in her family and was especially important to her Nan, who passed away a couple of years ago.

Now the family try to keep that Christmas tradition alive.

She explained: ‘We always make a Christmas card.

‘Christmas is a huge to us, my Nan loved Christmas we continue that on for her. The Christmas present boxes in the pictures were made by Nan.

‘She was really supportive and made a lot of props for me. I try to use those boxes every year.’