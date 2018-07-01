Families enjoy animal-themed Leigh Park Carnival

Have your say

PRIZES for the best fancy dress costumes were awarded to a buzzing bee and a wonderful wolf at this year’s animal-themed Leigh Park Carnival.

Despite the lower-than-normal turnout, organisers and councillors said the families who attended had a lovely day, and that there was a happy, friendly atmosphere.

Pussy cat Colleen Beattie rings her bells'Picture: Vernon Nash (180400-006)

As well as a parade and a fancy dress competition there were stalls, rides, games and entertainment from the Leigh Park Community Singers.

Former Havant councillor and member of the carnival’s committee, Faith Ponsonby, said: ‘The carnival used to be held on Stockheath Common, but wind and rain as well as the cost of hiring portaloos made this difficult.

‘It has been held at Park Parade, but we missed the lovely, grassy surroundings.

‘This year Reverend Jonathan Jeffery kindly invited the carnival to St Francis Church. The turnout was quite disappointing, but those who did attend really enjoyed themselves.

Bumble bee Kimberley Mundy-Burt (2)'Picture: Vernon Nash (180400-008)

‘Next year we’d definitely like more people to get involved and come along.’

The parade took place around Greywell and Park Parade shopping precincts.

Councillor Alex Rennie, who represents Bondfields, said businesses were generous in helping out with raffle prizes. The town’s Mayor and Mayoress, Councillor Peter Wade and Janet Wade, judged fancy dress entries.

Fancy dress prize giving by Mayor of Havant Cllr Peter Wade Picture: Vernon Nash (180400-013)