Firefighters and police go head-to-head in charity football match go head-to-head in charity football match

EMERGENCY service workers put their uniforms aside for a good cause as police battled firefighters in a charity football match, to raise funds to help injured veterans.

Hampshire Constabulary officers and staff went head-to-head with firefighters from Southsea and Cosham fire stations for Pilgrim Bandits – a charity which inspires injured veterans and emergency service workers to live life to the full.

Picture: Ian Hargreaves

The match took place at Havant and Waterlooville Football Club and raised £827.17 – a total which its southern coordinator PC Brent Vine is very pleased with.

PC Vine, who works in the criminal investigation department at Fratton Police Station, organised the event and said: ‘I’m an ex-army veteran so the charity is dear to my heart.

‘I got involved with it because those behind it wanted to make a change for emergency service workers, not just veterans.

‘We won 4-1 against the fire service to a crowd of about 120 people and got a beautiful winners’ trophy donated by Victory Trophies.

‘The day couldn’t have gone better and I’m so pleased with the amount raised.

‘We had two teams of 11 but there were a few extras on each side and everyone got the chance to play.

‘Our thanks go to Adi Aymes who let us use his football pitch free of charge. Next year we’re doing a Who Dares Swims event from the Isle of Wight to Portsmouth.’

PC Vine worked with neighbourhood police officer for Milton and Eastney, Karl Warner, to set-up the event.

Locals paid £5 to watch the match and funds were raised through a raffle, and by two Pilgrim Bandits representatives, who sold merchandise on the day, on Sunday.

Portsmouth Football Club’s shop donated a home shirt for the raffle and Goals in Portsmouth match balls.

Danny Manns, watch manager for Southsea Fire Station, said: ‘It was a fantastic event and a worthwhile cause to raise money for.

‘There was definitely some competition but the game was played in good spirits.

‘For us it was also about getting our partnership with the police going, officers work in our station and we share the same facilities. We want to make this an annual thing.’