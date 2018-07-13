Flag raised for unhealthy relationship awareness by Mayor of Havant

Have your say

A MAYOR has raised a flag in support of a campaign to help young people recognise the signs of unhealthy relationships.

The #RaiseaFlag flag was flown from Havant Borough Council’s flagpole outside the Plaza on Friday, as the Mayor of Havant, Councillor Peter Wade, is supporting the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Youth Commission.

Cllr Wade said: ‘In order to prevent exploitation we need to raise awareness about unhealthy relationships, so young vulnerable people can make safe and informed choices.

‘The raise a flag campaign will help to raise awareness.’