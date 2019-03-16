Four men arrested after boy, 15, left with ‘serious’ injuries after Havant stabbing remain in custody 

DETECTIVES are still quizzing four men who were arrested after a boy was stabbed in Havant.

The victim, a 15-year-old, suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries yesterday, police have said.

Police have confirmed that a weapon has been recovered by officers. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Officers were called to Woolston Road at 3.15pm on Friday after the boy was stabbed in the arm.

He was taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham for treatment following the incident.

Hampshire Constabulary have confirmed that the four men from Havant who were arrested – two aged 18, one 19 and another 17 – in connection with the incident remain in custody.

A teenager has been stabbed in Warren, Havant. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Residents ‘not surprised’ by stabbing

Nearby residents told The News that they were not shocked that the stabbing happened in the area.

However the incident has still put a few of them on edge. Julie Wright, 51, said: ‘I’d heard that the person stabbed was quite young – it’s sad that something like that has happened.

‘It does make you feel really uncomfortable. I just want to keep my kids safe, you never know what is going to happen.

‘This is rather surprising to me because it has happened literally right in front of our home.’

Clare Symmons, 50, said: ‘I heard about what happened on social media.

‘Something like this does hit close to home because it’s right across the road from me and my family.’

Mark Trevellick, 52, added: ‘I came home earlier this evening and a neighbour told me that somebody had been stabbed.

‘It’s worrying that something like this has happened right outside my door, but I can’t say I’m surprised that something like this has happened.

‘We’ve had problems around here before so I think something was going to happen eventually.’

Another resident, who wished to remain anonymous, said: ‘I’m not too surprised by this – it seems to happen all the time around here.

‘Stabbings, assaults – it feels like there’s always something going on around here.’

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 101, quoting the crime reference number 44190091201.