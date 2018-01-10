Free Havant sessions aim to clear up smartphone confusion

FREE classes aimed at helping people understand the intricacies of working a smartphone are set to be offered.

Home assistance firm Right at Home are providing a series of classes for confused mobile phone owners in Havant.

Taking place at the Beacon, on the first floor of the town’s Meridian Shopping Centre, three workshops will shine a light on getting started, social media, security and photography.

Duncan Cameron, director of Right at Home, said: ‘I realised that many of our clients wanted to keep in touch with family via tablets and smartphones but struggled to learn how to make the most of them or were afraid of making themselves vulnerable on the internet.

‘In addition, there is an assortment of different apps and technology that can be utilised to help people remain safe and independent in their own homes – if only we knew it was available.’

Tech gurus from O2 will lead the sessions. The first on January 16 focuses on getting started. February 13’s event is aimed at social media and understanding apps, while the last, on March 20, is all about photography. Sessions run from 10am to midday.

To book a place, call (023) 9287 8777.