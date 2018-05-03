Free support course for cancer sufferers in Emsworth

Have your say

A LEADING cancer charity is hosting a free support course for people with cancer and close supporters.

Penny Brohn UK’s two-day Living Well course addresses cancer’s physical and psychological impact and shows how healthy eating, exercise and relaxation can improve health and wellbeing before, during and after medical treatment.

It will take place in Emsworth at Brookfield Hotel, Havant Road, on June 6 and 13, from 10am-5.30pm.

Penny Brohn Living Well development manager, Helen French, said: ‘Cancer can be overwhelming, but many small things can add up to make a big difference to the way people cope as they prepare for, undergo or recover from treatment.

‘Our Living Well helps people take back some control of their lives.’

Living Well south coast courses are free and empower people with cancer and their supporters to rediscover their joy of living.

Places are limited. Call 0303 3000 118 or visit pennybrohn.org.uk.