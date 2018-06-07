Free workshops for adults facing isolation in Havant

Have your say

A CHARITY which supports vulnerable and isolated adults is delighted to have received funding from ‘One Stop’ to run a new series of art and music workshops.

Artscape will run the workshops at the Dickinson Centre, Park Community School, Havant.

They will be free to any local person to attend who is over the age of 18, especially those who are facing isolation.

Artscape said the workshops are aimed at being fun and allowing those who attend to learn new skills or re-ignite people’s creativity.

They will take place on the following Wednesdays from 1pm-2.30pm: June 13 and 27, and July 11 and 25.

Free beginner Ukulele lessons are available on Wednesday evenings at 6pm at the same venue.

For more information please e-mail artscapecontact@gmail.com or visit artscape.weebly.com