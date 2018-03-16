Havant-based abuse service gets support to develop new scheme

AN abuse service has been announced as one of 20 partnerships across England to take part in the first stage of a social action programme.

Havant-based Southern Domestic Abuse Service (SDAS) will take part in the Big Lottery Fund and the department for digital, culture, media and sport’s place-based Social Action programme.

The programme aims to put social action at the heart of plans which make a positive difference in the local area.

In Havant, the plan involves introducing an ‘Ask Me’ scheme, that will train local volunteers to become ‘Ask Me’ ambassadors.

They will share their learning with friends, family and the community, challenging myths and stereotypes, and being equipped to respond to disclosures and signpost victims of abuse to help.

Claire Lambon, chief executive at SDAS, said: ‘We know on average a victim of domestic abuse will have experienced 35 incidents before they ask for professional help, and by working with the community we hope to be able to reach victims earlier.’