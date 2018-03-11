Havant Borough Council announces £1m spend across the borough

A COUNCIL is to spend more than £1m on community projects and infrastructure.

The investment to be made by Havant Borough Council is funded by the Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL), a charge paid by developers based on the size and type of development they will build.

Councillors decided the CIL funds would be spent on creating a new route between Park House Farm Way and Hulbert Road for mobility vehicles, cyclists and pedestrians, while upgrading the surrounding footpath network in Bushy Lease; improving the three-lane link road between the A27 ‘teardop’ junction and the Rusty Cutter roundabout, Bedhampton; and establishing a new cycle and pedestrian ‘toucan’ crossing on Hambledon Road near the new Milton Road roundabout in Waterlooville.

For more information about the rest of the approved CIL spending visit tinyurl.com/hbc-cil-spending.

Bids for the next round of funding should be submitted between June 29 and August 10.