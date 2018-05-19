Havant Borough Council arranges extra glass recycling bank collection this weekend

AN additional collection from all glass recycling banks across a borough has been scheduled for today.

Havant Borough Council has made the move to ensure it can accommodate any increased usage of the 41 glass banks, due to the royal wedding and the FA Cup final.

Councillor Gary Hughes, cabinet lead for contracts and commercial services, said: ‘With more glass bottles being used it is important our residents ensure they recycle as much as possible which is why we have scheduled an extra collection this weekend.’

For more recycling information, visit havant.gov.uk/recycling