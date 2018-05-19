Havant Borough Council arranges extra glass recycling bank collection this weekend

Langstone Habour

Man who fell from a yacht at Langstone Harbour is still missing after major search

Alan Mak MP and apprentice Tom Curley at Comserv in Havant. Picture: Alex Rennie

MP praises firm for taking on former Carillion apprentice

0
Have your say

AN additional collection from all glass recycling banks across a borough has been scheduled for today.

Havant Borough Council has made the move to ensure it can accommodate any increased usage of the 41 glass banks, due to the royal wedding and the FA Cup final.

Councillor Gary Hughes, cabinet lead for contracts and commercial services, said: ‘With more glass bottles being used it is important our residents ensure they recycle as much as possible which is why we have scheduled an extra collection this weekend.’

For more recycling information, visit havant.gov.uk/recycling