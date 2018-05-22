Havant Borough Council extends time to comment on planning applications after website issues

TECHNICAL difficulties which meant members of the public were unable to view planning applications online properly have now been fixed.

Residents were unable to view any documents on planning applications on the Havant Borough Council for a reported six days.

The problem was fixed yesterday evening.

One resident trying to view documents on one application said: ‘It’s disgraceful that people haven’t been able to view any documents or plans, the application I’m interested in could be decided any day now. It’s been like this for six days.

‘It just says there are no documents on each of the applications.’

The council apologised for the difficulties residents have faced.

Speaking yesterday, a spokesman for the authority said: ‘We are currently experiencing technical difficulties which is affecting the ability to view planning application documents through our website.

‘We hope to have this issue resolved as soon as possible and have added additional time to each application accordingly to ensure a 21-day publicity period.

‘We are sorry for any inconvenience caused by this issue.’