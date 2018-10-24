Havant care company is rated ‘outstanding’ by Care Quality Commission

STAFF who have been recognised for going ‘above and beyond’ those in their care are celebrating after receiving an ‘outstanding’ rating by the Care Quality Commission.

Inspectors rated Havant Branch, a domiciliary care agency which provides care to people in their homes, as ‘outstanding’ following its first visit.

Manager Katrina Thorne with staff members Laura Isaac, Emma Cross, Carol Clay, Sharon Noakes, Chanel Byng, Lisa Wells and Cree Kirby. Picture Ian Hargreaves

Those cared for and their relatives told the CQC that manager Katrina Thorne and staff were exceptionally caring.

The report reads: ‘People and their relatives benefited from staff and management who were passionate about providing exceptionally well-led and person-centred care.

‘The positive values and behaviours of staff meant people experienced a reliable and trustworthy service which had their interests at heart.

‘Staff were introduced to people before providing care and people were kept informed of who would be working with them.

‘People were encouraged to express their views, preferences and choices through feedback and information about their needs and choices.

‘Staff knew of people’s important needs and responded to them well.’

Havant Branch provides a service to young and old adults, including people living with dementia, physical disabilities and sensory impairments.

Ratings range from outstanding to good, requires improvement and inadequate.

Deborah Ivanova, deputy chief inspector of adult social care at the CQC, said: ‘People at Havant Branch receive excellent care where they feel valued and respected.

‘The ethos of the service of respecting people’s privacy and dignity is at the heart of everything they do and the staff and management truly embody these values.

‘There was a strong commitment by staff and management to go above and beyond in caring for people.

‘The team should be extremely proud of the work they do. I would like to congratulate them on achieving an outstanding rating.’

Mrs Thorne, 48, said: ‘I set the business up in 2016 out of frustration of what I perceived to be declining care standards.

‘I have worked in care since 1996 and believe passionately that people should be treated with respect and dignity, nothing less than we would expect for ourselves.

‘We work tirelessly to ensure that we evidence everything we do but we did not expect to achieve an outstanding rating on our first inspection.

‘This is testament to great team work, high quality care with our staff and customers at the heart of everything we do and we are extremely proud of our achievement.’

The inspection found complaints and concerns were acted on and used to make improvements.

For example, following an emergency incident at a person's home a full investigation was carried out and all staff now know what to do in similar incidents of that nature.

The CQC has not made any improvement recommendations to Havant Branch.