Havant Community Lottery scheme goes live ahead of its first draw

CHARITIES and community groups registered with a community lottery are set to benefit soon, as tickets go on sale ahead of the first draw in April.

From tomorrow, supporters of the Havant Community Lottery can purchase tickets online at havantlottery.co.uk or by calling (023) 9319 0011, choosing which good cause they wish to support.

Many of the registered good causes will be joined by the Mayor of Havant, Councillor Elaine Shimbart, cabinet lead for communities and housing, Councillor Leah Turner and TV personality Fred Dinenage at the Havant Borough Council’s Plaza building to celebrate the lottery’s milestone.

A total of 50p from every pound spent will be received by the supported good cause, and a further 10p will go into a central Community Pot.

Groups can register to become a good cause ahead of the first draw on April 7. by visiting havantlottery.co.uk/good-causes