Havant couple’s joy as newborn girl shares birth date and time with royal baby

A Family welcomed their own little princess into the world at the same moment the royal baby was born.

Sophie and Connor with Bailey, Dolcie, and new arrival Elsie''(180426-6092)

A couple from Havant celebrated the birth of their third child on Monday – and the newborn girl shares her birthday with the newest addition to the royal family.

Sophie and Connor Lennon’s daughter Elsie Lennon, was born at the exact same time as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s son – 11.01am on Monday, April 23.

Sophie, 24, and Connor, 26, said the connection is ‘something amazing’ that Elsie will be reminded of throughout her life.

Sophie, who gave birth at Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham, said: ‘We didn’t realise the coincidence until we were told by my mum and the midwife.

‘It is quite amazing.

‘Of all the children born on that day, it was our daughter who was born at exactly the same time as the royal baby.

‘It definitely makes the day more special.’

Elsie was born weighing 7lb, 1oz.

Prince William and Kate’s son was born weighing 8lbs 7oz.

Sophie added: ‘Because of the royal baby, the date is going to be talked about all the time and it’s something amazing Elsie will be reminded of quite often.

‘What is also weird, is the fact Elsie’s dad Connor was born on April 21, which is the real birthday of The Queen.’

Elsie is the couple’s third child, the pair also have a son named Bailey, who is five years old, and a daughter named Dolcie, who is four.

The new royal baby is also the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s third child.

Connor said: ‘When I find out Elsie shares her date of birth and time of birth with the new royal baby, I thought “what are the chances? It’s so strange.

‘We didn’t even realise at first, it wasn’t until the midwife said something – we were so surprised.

‘It was a very special day for me and it was an amazing time for my second daughter to be born.’

Speaking about sharing his birthday with The Queen, Connor added: ‘When people find out when my birthday is, they always bring it up.

‘They say “did you know that?”

‘I must have heard it a million times!

‘With Elsie being born at the same time as the royal baby, I would like to think she’ll get the same treatment.’