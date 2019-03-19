Havant dad whose son tragically died at birth will take on Great South Run for neonatal charity Sands

AN INSPIRED father will take on a 10-mile run for the charity that gave him and his wife a ‘glimmer of comfort’ on the day their newborn baby died.

Havant dad-of-two Shaun Hoare will join thousands of others when he gets set for the Great South Run in Portsmouth on October 20.

Shaun and Vicky with baby Kyle when he was born

The 31-year-old from Havant and his wife, Vicky, tragically lost their baby son Kyle after complications during his birth at Queen Alexandra Hospital on December 22, 2017.

But as they sat numb in ‘disbelief’ they were handed a package put together by Sands – which went on to have a lasting effect on their ability to deal with their grief.

‘We went to the bereavement area with our family and just could not cope,’ Shaun said.

‘Then a nurse came in with a memory box full of great advice and nice things to remember Kyle by.

Shaun and Vicky Hoare, from West Leigh, with the Sands memory box and their two sons Shauny, left, and Alex, right. Picture: Ian Hargreaves (100319-3

‘In a time of not being able to think clearly this helped ground us to some degree.

‘Sands are a great charity that not only provide support and healing, but are also working to reduce miscarriage and neonatal deaths.

‘We want to support this important work in memory of our baby boy Kyle.’

Inside the box was the hat Kyle wore when he was born, as well as teddy bears and books for Shaun and Vicky's two sons, Shauny and Alex, who are now six and eight.

Shaun hopes if he hits his fundraising target of £200 more memory boxes can be put together for families going through the same tragedy his had to 15 months ago.

And thanks to support from his pals at the Havant running group Victory Athletic Club, he is already confident he can ace the physical challenge before him later this year.

‘I was very worried when I signed up for the Great South Run but now I’ve joined the running club I’m confidently doing 10 miles,' he said.

‘They have helped with training greatly and are very inspiring.’

To donate to Shaun's Great South Run fund for Sands, visit justgiving.com/fundraising/sandskyle