Havant employee tackles charity skydive for hospices

A BRAVE employee faced her fears high in the sky for the sake of raising money for charity.

Wendy Charlesworth, who works for Havant-based firm GRP Solutions, completed a skydive and raised £2,000 for Naomi House & Jacksplace – hospices for children and young adults.

This year the company, which is a composite solutions provider, is undertaking a number of fundraising activities.

Wendy’s skydive took place at the Army Parachute Association in Netheravon, Salisbury.

The 38-year-old said: ‘I was scared about the jump, and isn’t something I ever intend to do again, but I am pleased I did it to raise the money we have received to help the hospice, which touched us when we went to see the facilities ourselves.’

Wendy has worked at the company in her role for two years and five months, but has worked with its managing director and the team for more than 14 years.

Donations for Wendy’s skydive. Search Wendy to Skydive for Naomi House on Virgin Money Giving.