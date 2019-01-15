Havant police warn of scammers targeting the elderly and vulnerable 

SCAMMERS targeting the elderly and vulnerable have made off with thousands of pounds in the past week.

Now a warning has come from police in Havant in a bid to crack down on the number of victims falling prey to bogus schemes in the future. Officers have said one ‘elderly’ person was tricked into handing over a ‘large sum of money’ because a scammer told them the Metropolitan Police wanted their help to tackle a crime.

A police spokesperson said: ‘No police force will ever call you and ask you to pay them money like this. Others have been scammed by bogus calls from banks or phone operators.

‘If in doubt hang up and call from a separate phone a number you know to be true. Or call 101 for help and advice.’