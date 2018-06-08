‘Help us find our son’ plead devastated parents of missing Waterlooville man

THE DEVASTATED parents of a young man who has been missing for more than three months have issued a desperate plea to the public – ‘please help us find our son’.

Matthew Bone, from Waterlooville, was last seen at QA Hospital on March 6, before travelling to Worcestershire, where CCTV pictured him on March 9.

Matthew Bone has been missing since March

Parents Karen and Mike Bone said the disappearance of the 27-year-old is ‘out of character’ and are living in hope members of the public may have spotted him if he has returned to Portsmouth.

Police are investigating the case and have serious concerns for Matthew’s welfare, as so far no significant leads have come to light.

Mum Karen, 55, said: ‘Our whole family is devastated by Matt’s disappearance, it’s quite unlike anything we’ve ever experienced.

‘As a mother it’s upsetting not knowing the whereabouts of your son and I never imagined we, as a family, would be in this situation.

‘We’ve tried spreading the word on social media and hope coverage in The News will increase awareness.

‘Matt may have returned to the area and we live in hope someone reading this story and seeing his photograph will have spotted him.

‘We’re also appealing to Matt to get in touch with us – even if it’s just via the police to let us know he is safe.’

Matthew, known as Matt, is white, 5ft 7ins tall and slim with brown hair and blue and grey eyes. On March 9 he is known to have visited the Stanbrook Abbey hotel in Malvern, Worcestershire.

Residents said in the morning Matt was wet, cold and seeking shelter having apparently spent the night in the countryside surrounding the Malvern Hills.

It appeared he wanted to wash and dry off, and at 7pm Matt was seen walking off in a south-westerly direction.

Father Mike Bone, a 61-year-old university lecturer, spoke of the heartache his family is going through.

He said: ‘There are no words which can describe your feelings when a loved one disappears from your family, the heartache is immense.

‘Life seems to be on hold, with every moment taken up wondering if Matt is alive and well somewhere.’

The former environmental science PhD student returned home to The Dale, Widley, in November after studying at the University of East Anglia.

Matt’s parents were unaware he was travelling to Worcestershire.

Detective Inspector Dave Knight is investigating the disappearance and said: ‘I’ve been managing this high-risk missing person enquiry for a number of weeks and my concerns are as high now as they were at the start.

‘I do not have any information to suggest where Matt is.

‘I need the public’s help to try and find Matt and ask if anyone knows anything, to contact West Mercia Police on 101.

‘Matt, I am looking for you purely to make sure you are okay. You are not in any trouble. Please get in touch.’

Anyone with information can also contact charity Missing People on 116 000.