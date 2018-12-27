Here’s what the owner of Havant’s Psychic Cafe Tim Robbins has unveiled for customers in 2018

SIGNS from lost partners, communications beyond the grave via proxy and a ‘cracked’ murder investigation.

These are just a trio of the revelations medium Tim Robbins has laid claim to since opening up his Psychic Cafe in Havant.

The 60-year-old set up shop in July after a ‘spooky’ set of circumstances – and as he now sits down with The News to reflect on business so far, he puts his success down to a mysterious ‘porthole' in the office of his Market Parade unit.

‘My partner says sitting here she can feel an energy and maybe she's right,' he said.

'I get people to sit in my chair and they feel funny, like someone's with them.

‘The cleaner, Dawn, thinks I should open up a spare room at the cafe because sometimes I'm so accurate people need 10 minutes just to sit somewhere and calm down.

'After a reading one young guy, 17 or 18 he must’ve been, said “Tim I can't move”.

‘I said “just sit there and take it all in”’

Having seen as many as 14 customers per day at peak times, Mr Robbins said revelations have been coming thick and fast over the past five months.

And one of the biggest could be yet to come – thanks to the case of an allegedly unsolved death he claims to have ‘cracked’.

'I've just started on a murder investigation. Someone mentioned a person in passing and they had been murdered in very suspicious circumstances,' he said.

‘So I looked at the person and said there’s three people involved – and she said you’re right, how did you know that?

'I said she was in a violent relationship and she was married – and I said a name – and that was the husband's name. Then I said I want you to drive around the area.

'So she drove, parked up, and I said I need to go down that road. This person, who was an acquaintance of hers, is telling me that road – and she said "it is that road".

‘They didn't die there, but they were killed somewhere else and brought there.’

Apparently, the lost spirit has told Mr Robbins and his partner – who is a trainee medium – to “shut their mouths because it’s got nothing to do with them”.

But the pair have refused and the best could be yet to come.

‘I've got a lot of information and I've already cracked the case. Now I've got to try and find the proof,’ he said.

A medium of 34 years, Mr Robbins has also staged a number of live shows since taking on the cafe – based on a format which he describes as ‘a one-to-one with 40 people’.

‘First of all I see who comes through so I get the connection there – so straightaway I can mention a name, a date, then someone in the crowd can put their hand up if it’s about them,’ he said.

‘Then I give them more information about relations.

‘I’ve had three suicides come through, three hangings, and one woman who was burned alive in a car.

‘You always get the sceptical people but the reaction mostly is one of shock.’

Looking ahead to 2019 Mr Robbins has hinted at moving the cafe operation with plans to open up a 10-plus-bedroom guest house on the Isle of Wight.

But the talent – who has previously read the late mother of Duran Duran’s Simon Le Bon and unearthed another client’s connections to comic Benny Hill – said he is as it stands able to steer the ship through what is recognised as a tough time for independent businesses.

‘It’s been a busy time for readings, but the cafe hasn’t been so busy – but I knew that would happen,’ he said.

‘If it wasn’t for the medium side I would probably be struggling.’

To book a reading at the cafe, call (023) 9217 0530.