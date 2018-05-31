High hopes as new post office is opened

A NEW post office could help people access services more easily, according to bosses.

A new post office was opened on Tuesday at Elly’s Convenience Store in Park Parade, Leigh Park.

The post office, which will be open seven days a week, was created to provide a network of services for residents in the area.

Area network change manager Marie Tighe said: ‘We know how important our services are to customers, and are confident that this brand new post office alongside other branches in the area, will ensure that people in this area of Leigh Park have easy access to our services.

‘We are ensuring a sustainable branch network on high streets and within communities for generations to come – increasing our successful mix of smaller branches with convenient larger branches.

‘With fast-changing consumer and high street trends, the Post Office keeps the network under review to ensure we deliver services that are right for our customers.’