Holocaust service of commemoration

A COMMEMORATIVE service will remember the victims of the Holocaust.

Residents are invited to attend the event organised by Havant Borough Council on Friday, January 25 at the Holocaust Memorial in New Lane Cemetery, Eastern Road.

The theme for the service is ‘Torn from Home’ and it will be led by councillor Leah Turner.

Pupils from schools in Havant and Waterlooville will give readings at the commemoration, which will be followed by a reception at the Public Service Plaza off Civic Centre Road.

The service begins at 11am.