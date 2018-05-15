Horizon Leisure Centres launch men-only swimming sessions to tackle confidence issues

FOR THE past 25 years, Horizon Leisure Centres in Havant and Waterlooville has offered women-only swimming sessions with the aim of removing barriers to participation.

Now, and after conducting a survey and listening to feedback from the community, Horizon will offer men-only swimming sessions, for the males who equally experience confidence issues.

A six-month trial at both centres starting at the end of May will be operated by Horizon.

Howard Broad, chief executive of the company, said: ‘Horizon is keen to support men only swimming as the sessions have the potential to increase male participation in swimming and physical activity generally, and to help address body consciousness issues.

‘These sessions will help to remove barriers to exercise and provide equality in the activities programme and help us to continue ‘making lives better’ for our customers and the wider community.’

Both Leisure Centres are dedicated to providing a wide range of sporting and leisure facilities and activities for everyone by removing barriers to participation where they may exist.

The trial will begin on May 31.

The sessions will run from 8-9pm on a Thursday at Waterlooville , and on a Friday at Havant, for a promotional price of £3 per session.

Horizon is welcoming thoughts on the men-only swim session trials, so please contact info@horizonlc.com with any feedback.