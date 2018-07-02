‘Horrendous’ delays as army tank transporter spills fuel on Emsworth road

TRAFFIC filled the roads in Emsworth after an army tank transporter spilled fuel near the town’s roundabout, at the junction of the A259 and Bridge Road.

The vehicle was stopped at a pelican crossing and two residents said they had difficulty crossing the road, as drivers weren’t stopping because they were in a hurry to get past when they could.

Picture: Alan Barwis

Shirley Barwis was walking along the road with her husband at about 8.30am this morning, when she saw what was happening.

She said: ‘The traffic was horrendous, it was backed up well into Havant and Soutbourne.

‘The smell told you everything, you could tell fuel ad been spilled.

‘We were pressing the button to go over another pelican crossing but cars were driving through the red lights because they were desperate to get through.’

Picture: Alan Barwis

The vehicle was headed towards Chichester, it is not yet known if the road has now been cleared.

Police have been approached for comment about the incident.