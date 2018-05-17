IN PICTURES: Fabulous camera club shots

Have your say

These fantastic images were captured by the talented members of Havant Camera Club.

The group meets at St John Ambulance Hall, Fraser Road, Bedhampton, on Tuesday evenings from September to May.

The meetings, which start at 7.30pm, include presentations on a wide range of photographic subjects – including digital imaging – from experienced lecturers.

Vivien Barber, from the group, said: ‘We have a number of regular competitions, very well supported by our members, practical demonstrations and members print/PI evenings.

‘We now have a marvellous new website too, havantcameraclub.co.uk, which gives all our contact details and plenty of pictures.

‘Soon we will change from our weekly meetings to our summer programme with outings arranged by members, some with informal tutorials, which give a chance to meet socially too.’