IN PICTURES: From sunloungers to kingfishers...

Take a look at the latest images from members of an award-winning camera club.

Havant Camera Club recently won the Best Club Entry for Prints at the Southern Counties Photographic Federation’s exhibition.

The competition is just one of the many entered by members each year.

The club meets each week in Bedhampton but the summer programme is soon to begin.

There will be monthly outdoor meetings instead, with the opportunity to take pictures and socialise, and ask for advice when needed.

New members are always welcome – and photographers of any standard can join.

For more information go to havantcameraclub.co.uk.