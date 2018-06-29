IN PICTURES: Hayling Camera Club

Have your say

Photographers could not wait to pull out their cameras and snap these stunning summer pictures.

Here are the latest submissions from members of Hayling Island Camera Club.

They have been busy building up their portfolios for their annual exhibition, which takes place at Northney Farm Tea Rooms, Hayling Island, on August 18 and 19.

Members of the public are invited to vote for their favourite image in the exhibition as well as applying for a free, photographic workshop on Saturday, September 1.

For more information go to haylingislandcameraclub.co.uk.