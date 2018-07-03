IN PICTURES: Hayling Horticultural Society Summer Show

From roses and sweet peas, to chocolate brownies and scones, there was an incredible amount of talent on display at the summer show of a popular gardening club.

The Hayling Island Horticultural Society hosted their second big annual event at Hayling Island Community Centre on Saturday. Formed in 1886, the Society boasts nearly 900 households as members, including many located off the Island.

There were many different categories – cookery, flowers, floral art, plants, photography and handicrafts.

The School Challenge competition was won this year by The Hayling College. Pupils were presented with the Diana Giffard Memorial Trophy for the best school garden.