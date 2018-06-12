IN PICTURES: Stansted Garden Show

Have your say

Incredible flowers, scultpures and plants were on display at a prestigious garden show.

Stansted House and Garden was the backdrop for the garden show last weekened, which saw thousands head to Rowlands Castle for the annual event.

The ancient chapel was brimming with fabulous flower arrangements. One of them, My Hobby, was created by the Emsworth Afternoon Flower Club in aid of Canine Partners – celebrating 24 years of work, raising thousands of pounds for charity.

There was lots of entertainment for the children, and a country food market.

Art and crafts were also a major attraction for the enthusiastic visitors.

