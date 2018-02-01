Kind donations will go towards minibus

Have your say

GENEROUS members of the public have helped fund a community minibus.

The Hayling Island Businessmen’s Club (HIBC)holds fun events throughout the year to raise money for the bus – which can be used by any charitable group on the island.

A street collection in Mengham, on December 22, raised a record £684.59 towards maintenance.

Bruce Mowatt, from HIBC, said: ‘We were overwhelmed by the generosity of the public.’

The club now has a new chairman for the year, Peter Blake.

For more information go to hibc.org.uk.