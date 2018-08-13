Late-night pizza place could fill former bank site in Havant town centre

A NEW pizza takeaway open until 2am at the weekends could be built at a former bank site – but locals have said ‘we don’t need another one – or the disturbance’.

Concerns about parking have been raised – but others say the hole left behind in Havant’s West Street, where HSBC used to be, needs filling and the plans could improve trade.

Geo & R Carrell Properties Ltd has applied to Havant Borough Council for a change of use in the building, and wants the takeaway to be open until 1am Sunday to Thursday, and 2am on Fridays and Saturdays.

The Havant Civic Society objected to the plans and committee member Christopher Evans said: ‘The applicant describes the site as “within a busy town centre", but this is only really true during the working day.

‘With the exception of Domino’s, no other major food outlets or pubs in the town centre are open beyond 11pm or midnight.

‘We can see no justification in allowing it to open later than Domino’s – which shuts at 12.30am on Fridays and Saturdays.’

Ann Buckley, secretary of the group, added disturbance for residents nearby could arise from people pulling up outside in the early hours of the morning to get food.

She said: ‘The takeaway could attract people hanging around outside and making noise but parking is an issue on West Street.

‘There are a few on-street spaces which are used by those living across the road who haven’t got spaces of their own.

‘We don’t need another takeaway in the town centre, there are so many, the building could be put to much better use and used by a local business for example.’

HSBC closed in 2017. The building is next to hair salon Headromance and opposite McDonald’s.

It’s proposed 25 part-time jobs will be created. A total of 19 objections have been lodged against the plans, with two responses in support and one neutral.

The Planning, Design and Access Statement for the project states: ‘The level of activity at the takeaway will be relatively low in the early hours of the morning. It is not considered the opening hours would cause unacceptable late-night disturbance.

David Smith, who lives on South Street, said: ‘Does Havant need another food outlet? Perhaps not, but I would rather see something fill this hole rather than it lay barren and empty.’

Debella Baker of Debella Boutique on West Street, added: ‘As a small business owner doors down from this unit, I couldn't be more pleased with the proposal. I think it will help bring more trade into the area.’