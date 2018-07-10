Locals thanked after £246 street collection

THE generous people of one borough are being thanked by the British Red Cross.

Residents in Havant and Hayling Island areas helped to raise £246.02 in street collections during Red Cross Week 2018.

Collections took place across the area as people got involved with the charity’s annual fundraising initiative.

The money raised will go towards the lifesaving work of the Red Cross, both internationally and in the UK – including locally.

Red Cross fundraiser for Hampshire, Pauline Gibson, said: ‘At the Red Cross we rely on the generosity of the people of the UK for the money we need to carry out our vital work at home and abroad.

‘O nce again, the people of Havant and Hayling Island didn’t disappoint us,’ she added.

‘We would like to thank each and every person who donated money or time this year to help us raise much-needed funds.’