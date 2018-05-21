Momentum builds to save Old Bedhampton site from 50-home development ahead of consultation

MOMENTUM to save an historic conservation area from development is building.

Members of the community and ‘steering group’ Save Old Bedhampton (SOB) are working to stop Bargate Homes from building 50 homes on Lower Road, in Bedhampton.

Last week the group presented Havant Borough Council with a petition that has gained almost 1,800 signatures, asking for the authority to remove the site from its Local Plan 2036.

Councillors met with members of SOB on Saturday at the site to find out about its history and listen to the group’s main concerns.

Iain Fairley, secretary of the group, said: ‘We wrote an open letter to all councillors and some turned out to meet us, which we’re pleased about.

‘We talked with them about what could happen to the conservation area if it’s built on.

‘The bottom line is these 50 homes are not the type of homes that should be built anyway – the majority aren’t going to be affordable, we know this from the developer’s exhibition in March.

‘So they don’t address the real problem with housing in the area, young people won’t be able to get their feet on the properly ladder with them, and therefore the negatives of this project far outweigh the positives.’

The group is worried about the damage the development will cause to the historic and landscape setting of the Old Bedhampton conservation area, established in 1980.

Mr Fairley said added dangers will arise on the blind corners and shared roadway of Lower Road, and at the mini-roundabout junction on Bedhampton Road, as a result of additional traffic making right turns into Brookside Road.

He added: ‘Many councillors will have to vote on whether to allow this development to go ahead, but few know anything about Old Bedhampton.

‘We’re trying to help them be able to make an informed decision when the time comes.

‘They will have to discuss our petition at a full council meeting because we reached a certain threshold of signatures.’

Councillors Pamela Crellin, Michael Wilson, Alex Rennie and Gary Robinson met with SOB. Group members also said they have received backing from councillors Ken Smith and Sarah Milne.

Residents can find out more about developers’ plans at a development consultation forum meeting in Havant Borough Council’s Public Service Plaza, at 6pm tomorrow.

The developer will explain the proposals directly to councillors and the public.

The listed buildings of the Church of St Thomas and Bedhampton Rectory are near to the site.

Councillor Milne, who represents Stakes, said: ‘I’m new to all of this and I don’t know Bedhampton at all, so I wanted to go and see the site for myself.

‘The access points to the site are definitely something that needs to be looked at. It’s early days but at the moment, I’d say I’m more against the development than for it, because of the historic value of the site.

Councillor Rennie, who represents Bondfields, is keeping an open mind.

He said: ‘I went on Saturday because I wanted to find out the group and residents’ arguments against the development, ahead of the consultation.

‘It was really useful, and I look forward to hearing the other side on Wednesday.’