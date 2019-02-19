More than 350 homes in Emsworth hit by power cut

Have your say

HUNDREDS of homes in Emsworth have been hit by a power cut.

Approximately 400 properties were affected by a fault just after midday on Monday.

Properties in North Street, Emsworth. Picture: Google Street View

Engineers from SSEN were alerted to the issue and restored power in stages, by 5pm, by switching networks.

READ MORE: Portsmouth power cut: Energy firm apologises after blackout affects 48,000 homes

An SSEN spokeswoman said: ‘We’d like to apologise to our customers for any inconvenience caused by yesterday’s fault in Emsworth and thank them for their patience as our engineers worked to safely restore power as quickly as possible.’

READ MORE: Portsmouth residents urged not to report power cuts to police

The incident came on the same day 64 homes in North End were struck by a blackout at 3.27pm.

Battenburg Avenue was one of the areas affected and specialist engineers attended the scene.