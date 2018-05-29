More than £375,000 of funding secured to protect Langstone homes from flooding

Have your say

FUNDING to develop designs for a new coastal defence scheme which could protect homes from flooding and erosion has been secured.

On behalf of Havant Borough Council, the Eastern Solent Coastal Partnership (ESCP) has secured £376,000 to protect homes in Langstone.

The outline designs for the new scheme will look to reduce flood and coastal erosion risk over the next 100 years, for 86 properties and critical infrastructure.

This includes the A3023, the only road on and off of Hayling Island.

Peter Scannell, project manager for the scheme, said: ‘The secured funding will allow us to address the significant risk to Langstone’s local community and critical infrastructure such as the A3023.

‘We will be able to develop outline designs of the flood defence options, seek input from the community and the landowners, and then submit a further case for additional funding to build the scheme.’

The ESCP is a partnership between Havant Borough Council, Portsmouth City Council, Gosport Borough Council and Fareham Borough Council.

The funding secured is made up from the government’s department for environment, food and rural affairs and the council’s community infrastructure levy.

As part of the designs, the ESCP will look to identify opportunities to improve the public space along the waterfront by consulting with residents and businesses in Langstone.

The council also aims to share initial designs with residents early next year.

Councillor David Guest, cabinet lead for planning and development, said: ‘The ESCP has delivered many projects to extremely high standards, protecting thousands of households.

‘I am delighted it has secured funding and will be able to continue its great work in our borough.’

The partnership has coastal engineers from each authority working in one team to manage 162km of coastline across the eastern Solent.

Ray Cobbett, the chair of the Havant branch of campaign group Friends of the Earth, welcomed the news.

He said: ‘This is a good move and a good investment in protection, and in the environment.’

‘It’s essential steps are taken to preserve this area in Langstone, the fact is sea levels are rising on the south coast and something needs to be done.

‘I look forward to seeing the designs when they come out.’

For more information about the Eastern Solent Coastal Partnership please visit escp.org.uk.