MP praises driving course for seniors

AN MP has lauded praise onto a scheme that aims to keep older drivers sharp on the roads.

Havant MP Alan Mak recently visited the Springwood Centre in Stakes, Waterlooville, to find out more about Hampshire County Council’s Driver Skills Scheme.

The scheme aims to help drivers maintain their confidence levels, especially on local roads – with the end goal being to give elderly residents the confidence to continue driving and thus help them to live independently for longer.

Mr Mak said: ‘Improving life for older residents is a top priority for me and my third Older Persons Fair brings together organisations that help older people live independent lives.

‘The Driver Skills Scheme is a great example of a service that can have a dramatic effect on residents’ independence, and is just one of the many great services on offer at my third Community Groups and Older Persons Information Fair in August.’