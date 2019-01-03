Much-needed restorations completed at Havant play parks 

WORKS to restore two parks in the borough of Havant have been completed by the council.

After parts of Havant Play Park were shut off or play equipment out of use, Havant Borough Council said the whole play area is now open and operational.

A replacement roundabout and the associated safety surfacing has been installed after being removed in 2017 due to the roots of nearby trees lifting up the ground around it.

The fireman pole has been fixed and the single-point swing reinstated. Equipment has also been repainted.

It comes after more than 1,000 locals signed a petition calling on the council to refurbish the park, which they said was in a terrible state. The council said it had planned to make the repairs anyway,

Work has also been completed at the Hampshire Farm play area in Emsworth.

The park has been moved and a fence around it installed, along with a new swing set. Emsworth councillor Richard Kennett had been working with the council to have the equipment moved and fenced off so families can enjoy their time there without any worries.