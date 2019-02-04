Paulsgrove man jailed for ‘cowardly attack’ on woman in her 60s 

A MAN has been jailed after he pushed over a woman in her 60s and threw beer over her.

Terry John Parkes of Deerhurst Crescent, Paulsgrove, was jailed for 32 months at Portsmouth Crown Court on Friday (February 1) after pleading guilty to assaulting a 62-year-old woman.

Parkes pleaded guilty to grievous bodily harm with intent and common assault after pushing the woman over in Havant, causing her to fall and break her arm.

Detective Constable Emma Joyner said: ‘This was a nasty, cowardly attack against a woman in her 60s by Parkes, a man in his 30s.

‘I hope today’s court result will help the victim put this incident behind her, so that she is able to move on with her life.’

The 34 year-old was sentenced to 32 months in prison for causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

He was also sentenced to 2 months to be served concurrently for common assault and is the subject of an indefinite restraining order against his victim.