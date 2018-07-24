Pay and display parking tariffs to rise across Havant borough next month 

Have your say

BUSINESS owners fear they could take a hit next month when Havant Borough Council increases prices at its pay and display car parks for the first time in five years.

Sites across the borough will undergo a range of changes from August 10 with fees at many car parks going up for certain stays, while new stay times will be introduced at others.

In the town centre, a two-hour stay at the Prince George Street car park will go up by 20 per cent, from £1.60 to £2.

Susan Dawes owns Willow Tree Upholstery round the corner in North Street and has called the rise ‘inconvenient’, after it was announced at the council’s latest cabinet meeting.

‘Havant is already full of empty shops and this is not going to encourage anybody to come into the town. It’s going to affect my business,’ she said.

‘I think the perilous state of development in the town centre should be addressed before justifying a reason to increase the price of parking.’

On the other side of the railway line, the Civic Centre Road North and East car parks will see one and two-hour stays rise in cost by 20p, and three and four-hour stays go up by 50p.

Amanda Howard runs the D and B White Newsagents, also in North Street, and dubbed the changes ‘disgusting’.

She said: ‘Small businesses around the country are suffering and high streets are dying.

‘Because of this change we will see a decrease in our business and, like many, we wonder how many years we can survive.’

Aside from Havant, tariffs will also rise at three car parks in Emsworth, two in Leigh Park, three on Hayling Island, one in Cowplain and two in Waterlooville – including Wellington Way.

Additionally, eight-month season tickets (£80) at all eight coastal car parks on Hayling Island are set to be replaced with 12-month tickets, at £120.

Councillor Narinda Bains, cabinet lead for neighbourhoods, safety and enforcement said new money made will go back into the sites.

She said: ‘The parking charges throughout the borough have not increased in five years, since we last undertook a reviewed in 2013. Any extra revenue from this review will be put back into the parking service to maintain car parks.’

OTHER KEY CHANGES AT POPULAR BOROUGH CAR PARKS

Havant: North Street and East Pallant

Increase: Up to two hours, from £1.60 to £2

Havant: Town End House

New: Over four hours, £5

Havant: Southmoor Lane

Increase: Any stay, from £2 to £3

Emsworth: Palmers Road

Increase: Up to one hour, from 80p to £1

Increase: Up to two hours, from £1.50 to £1.90

Change: Up to five hours / £2.50 TO, up to four hours / £3

Change: Over five hours / £3 TO, over four hours / £4

Emsworth: North Street

Increase: Up to one hour, from 80p to £1

Increase: Up to two hours, from £1.50 to £1.90

Change: Up to five hours / £2.50, TO up to four hours / £3

Emsworth: South Street

Increase: Up to one hour, from 90p to £1

Change: Up to three hours / £1.80, TO up to two hours / £2

Change: Up to four hours / £2.50, TO up to three hours / £2.40

Change: £1 for any stay TO up to four hours / £3.20

Leigh Park: Tidworth Road and Greywell

Increase: Up to two hours, from £1.50 to £1.60

Change: Up to five hours / £2.50, TO up to three hours / £2.40

Change: Over five hours / £3, TO over three hours £3.20

Hayling Island: Healthy Centre, Elm Grove and Mengham Road

Increase: Up to two hours, from £1.50 to £1.60

Change: Over two hours / £3, TO up to three hours £2.40

New: Over three hours, £3.20

Cowplain: Mission Lane

Scrapped: Up to half an hour, 50p

Increase: Up to two hours, from £1.50 to £1.60

Change: Over two hours / £3, TO up to three hours / £2.40

New: Over three hours, £3.20

Waterlooville: Rockville Drive

Increase: Up to one hour, from 80p to £1

Increase: Up to two hours, from £1.50 to £2

Change: Up to five hours / £2.50, TO up to four hours / £3

Change: Over five hours / £3, TO over four hours,£4

Waterlooville: Wellington Way

Scrapped: Up to three quarters of an hour, 70p

Increase: Up to one hour, from 90p to £1

Change: Up to three hours / £1.80, TO up to two hours / £2

New: Up to four hours, £3