Pensioner, 86, dies after house fire in Leigh Park

An 86-year-old man has died after a fire at a house in Leigh Park.

Crews were called to the blaze to Bondfields Crescent at 6.12am yesterday after smoke was spotted coming from the house.

Bondfields Crescent. Picture: Google Maps

The man was brought out the house by firefighters but was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three people were treated for smoke inhalation and taken to hospital.

Hampshire Fire and Rescue said the fire began in the lounge of the two-storey house and spread to the roof.

Crews from Havant, Cosham, Portchester and Emsworth took about three hours to put out the blaze.

An investigation will be carried out to find out the cause of the fire. It is not believed to be suspicious.

A Hampshire Constabulary spokesperson said the man’s next of kin had been informed and a file is being prepared for the coroner.