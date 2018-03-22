Plans for 260 new homes in Emsworth are criticised by residents at public exhibition

CONCERNS about pressure on services, the environment and traffic were aired at an exhibition for 260 new homes.

Residents turned out to view Land and Partners’ plans to build on land north of Long Copse Lane, Emsworth, next to the village of Westbourne.

A CGI of the proposed development opposite Long Copse Lane, Emsworth, by Land and Partners

Many made their objections to the plans clear – stating the homes could be put on other sites which would create less detrimental effects.

Mandy Reynolds, 58, has lived on Long Copse Lane for more than 30 years.

Speaking at Emsworth Community Centre, she said: ‘We’ve got a local village school, surgery and shop nearby, how on earth are they going to cope with all the people from these new homes?

‘We’ve already had a massive amount of pressure from the Redlands Grange development, and the village is struggling.

The field opposite Long Copse Lane, Emsworth where developers want to build 260 homes

‘There are other, brownfield sites which could be built on.’

The field is used as grazing land and horse paddocks.

Land and Partners has an agreement with the landowners of the majority of the site and are proposing a ‘comprehensive masterplan’ for the whole site. The remaining landowners are co-operating with that plan.

A survey has been undertaken to identify and grade all the trees and hedgerows on the site and surrounding it.

Protected trees and these are ‘being respected with appropriate measures taken’.

Jonathan Harbottle, director of the company, said: ‘We’re grateful to the people who gave up their time to come to our exhibition.

‘We showed people the new footpath route proposed in parallel with the lane that will have wild flower areas and planting.

‘Residents wanted re-assurance on drainage and we explained our proposals would intercept and attenuate the flows off our site, so there would be a net gain to the local drainage situation.

‘We plan to widen Long Copse Lane in places but want to limit this change to maintain current low speeds.’

A convenience store will not be built as part of the plans, although this was previously discussed.

Ray Cobbett, chair of the Havant branch of Friends of the Earth, said: ‘Land and Partners are here to impress us with the right language about the trees and green spaces and corridors, and it’s great to hear those things being mentioned.

‘But will the developer which takes on this scheme create all of these lovely things?’