Police ask for CCTV help in solving Bedhampton garage burglaries

POLICE are asking those with CCTV for help in catching those who burgled two garages in Bedhampton.

Offenders were seen trying to open car doors at about 2.50am in Lodge Road, Bedhampton, on Thursday May 31.

On the same night, there were two burglaries of garages in Lower Road and Brookside Road.

An officer from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘If you live nearby and have any CCTV, please could you take a look between 2.30am and 04.30am.’

Police are asking those who can see anything suspicious to contact them on 101, quoting 44180201521. Or, reply to the message about the crimes on the Hampshire Alert website.