Police confirm 17-year-old boy died at Hayling Island children’s home

A TEENAGE boy died at a children’s home where an unknown substance was found, police have confirmed.

Police, firefighters and medics attended the incident at Poppy Lodge Church Road, Hayling Island, on Wednesday at 1.07pm.

A child has died at Poppy Lodge children's home in Church Road on Hayling Island and an unknown substance has been discovered.

The boy was from Hayling Island, police said.

A Hampshire police spokesman said: ‘We can confirm that the deceased is a 17-year-old boy from Hayling Island.

‘A file is being prepared for the coroner.’

Up to 15 firefighters attended the incident, along with specialist hazardous material units from Winchester.

A spokeswoman for Poppy Lodge said: ‘An active investigation is currently being conducted by Hampshire police and we are unable to comment at this time.’

Poppy Lodge is run by Hillcrest Children’s Services Ltd and provides care and accommodation for up to seven young men with complex difficulties.

It is rated outstanding by Ofsted, who last inspected in September last year.

But in a recommendation inspectors said staff should ‘continually and actively assess the risks to each child and the arrangements in place to protect them’.