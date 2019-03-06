Have your say

PLANS have been unveiled to relocate and expand the Post Office in Havant town centre.

The current high street branch at 56 West Street could be moved to a vacant unit straddling 23 and 25 Market Parade as it is taken over by a new postmaster.

Market Parade, in Havant. Picture: Google Street View

Bosses say the switch would mean more retail services and have proposed the new site undergoes a full refit, including the installation of a stationary shop.

If a move goes ahead the new ‘main’ branch would have five serving positions – two screened, two open-plan – and a Post Office serving point alongside the retail counter.

A public consultation on the plan is open until April 16 and customers are invited to have their say by visiting postofficeviews.co.uk, quoting the branch code 244937.

Alternatively, email comments@postoffice.co.uk, call 03452 66 01 15 or contact Post Office via textphone on 03457 22 33 55.

