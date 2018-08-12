Public meeting to be held about 81 new homes in Havant

A PROPOSED development of 81 homes will be discussed at a public meeting tomorrow.

Councillors, speakers and officers will meet at a development consultation forum at Havant Borough Council’s offices, The Plaza, along with members of the public who can listen to the debate.

The proposed development is for housing plus an open space, including a community orchard on land west of the crematorium, Bartons Road, Havant.

All proposed housing is within the boundary of the borough of Havant, but the community orchard, open space and drainage falls within East Hampshire District Council’s region.

Councillor Leah Turner, cabinet lead for communities, development and housing, said: ‘These forums are a good way for developers to recognise and address community concerns before submitting their formal planning application. No decisions about the proposals are made at this forum.’ The forum will be held at 6pm.